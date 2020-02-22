Chaffey College’s colony of burrowing owls, along with other birds of prey, presentations and learning activities for all ages, will be featured at the annual Chaffey College “Burrowing Owl Festival” from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday Feb. 29 at the Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave.
Wild Wings of California will bring owls, hawks and other birds of prey for display. Using binoculars, attendees will have a chance to watch tiny owls living on the Chino campus.
Pomona Valley Audubon Society, the Orange County Bird of Prey Rescue, and Rivers and Lands Conservancy will host information booths. Presentations will include researchers from Cal Poly Pomona and the University of California and Chaffey College students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.