Blood drive to support Chino High student with leukemia April 25

A blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 in the new Chino High School gymnasium in support of senior student Melissa Magana, a 17-year-old diagnosed in January with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Donors should bring photo identification with proof of age. Anyone under age 17 must bring a signed Lifestream parental consent form.
When Melissa donated blood Jan. 18 during a Lifestream drive at Chino High School the donation showed abnormal blood cells.
Tests confirmed Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and the teen has been receiving care through Children’s Hospital of Orange County, receiving three blood transfusions a week.
Chino High Principal John Miller said school staff members donated the cost of a prom ticket for Melissa. She was able to attend the April 8 event held at Highway 39 in Anaheim, Mr. Miller said.
Melissa, a lifelong Chino resident, competes on the Chino High swim team, works as an editor for the school’s yearbook and aspires to work as a private chef or for a food magazine, according to a Chino High social media post.
For more information on the blood drive, call (800) 879-4484 or visit lstream.org.
