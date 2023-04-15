Blood drive to support Chino High student with leukemia April 25

Melissa Magana

A blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 in the new Chino High School gymnasium in support of senior student Melissa Magana, a 17-year-old diagnosed in January with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Donors should bring photo identification with proof of age. Anyone under age 17 must bring a signed Lifestream parental consent form.

