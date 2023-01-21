Chino Police
Department
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:27 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 2:51 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 5:36 p.m.
Vandalism, 12500 block of Wells Place, 9 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Waterlily Way, 9:44 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 15300 block of Central Avenue, 10:01 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4300 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:08 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:05 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 8:34 a.m.
Burglary, 6100 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 2:32 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:40 p.m.
Exhibiting a weapon, not a firearm, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Arlington Place, 3:56 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 4 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 5:43 p.m.
Possession of leaded cane, Riverside Drive and Pipeline Avenue, 5:44 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:50 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Personating a recorded document, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 11:33 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Burglary, 15100 block of Sierra Bonita Lane, 1:15 a.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:55 a.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:05 p.m.
Burglary, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:11 p.m.
Possession of obscene matter of a minor in a sexual act, 12700 block of Carissa Avenue, 2:27 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 2200 block of S. Mountain Avenue, 2:41 p.m.
Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 3:07 p.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:03 p.m.
Assault, 4000 block of Carroll Court, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Identity theft, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, midnight.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 4900 block of Francis Avenue, 2 a.m.
Mail theft, 11700 block of Bentley Place, 9 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 10 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of Hariana Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:48 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:24 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:45 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Stolen vehicle, 13600 block of Daisy Court, 1:59 a.m.
Burglary, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 4:05 a.m.
Mail theft, 6800 block of Blue Jay Court, 7:17 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 11 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 11:43 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3500 block of County Road, 12:08 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 7000 block of Avignon Drive, 4 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 16
Theft from motor vehicles, 6500 block of Joy Court, midnight.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 1100 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:40 a.m.
Burglary, 5700 block of Soestern Court, 2:56 a.m.
Burglary, 5700 block of Soestern Court, 5:27 a.m.
Vandalism, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, Academy Street and Discovery Park Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6900 block of Walnut Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5100 block of Revere Street, 1:54 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 2:27 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:58 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Wright Avenue and Riverside Drive, 6:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 7 p.m.
Vandalism, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:55 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of East End Avenue, 10:20 p.m.
Burglary, 5700 block of Soestern Court, 10:26 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Yorba Avenue, 12:24 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15000 block of Sierra Bonita Lane, 9:28 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Yorba Avenue, 12:24 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 12:44 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13400 block of Gold Medal Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Theft, Glen Court and Le Parc Boulevard, 9:19 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:44 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 10:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Possession of a controlled substance, 71 Freeway onramp at Central Avenue, 1:45 a.m.
Burglary, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 6:23 a.m.
Trespassing, 15600 block of Sprig Street, 7:29 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of Fallview Lane, 10:15 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:50 p.m.
Burglary, 15400 block of Painter Drive, 7:47 p.m.
Assault, 4100 block of Gird Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Burglary, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 2:55 a.m.
Identity theft, 3100 block of Oakview Lane, 8:14 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15200 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:49 a.m.
Identity theft, 15000 block of Avenida Compadres, 10:56 a.m.
Fraud, 2100 block of Carbon Canyon Road, 11:17 a.m.
Minor in possession of alcohol, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 1:02 p.m.
Drunk in public, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 8:29 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Vandalism, 15900 block of Ranch House Road, 7:21 a.m.
Vandalism, 1900 block of Berryhill Drive, 7:34 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Armsley Drive, 7:50 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 15100 block of Monterey Avenue, 9:41 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 1:14 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 5:04 p.m.
Theft, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:15 p.m.
Attempted burglary, 13300 block of Cardinal Ridge Road, 6:28 p.m.
Assault, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:28 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Burglary, 6300 block of Mystic Canyon Drive, 8:21 a.m.
Assault, 15500 block of Esther Street, 5:05 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 16
Stolen vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6:46 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 16800 block of Quail Country Avenue, 12:56 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 2:16 p.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 2:19 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Peyton Drive and Beverly Glen Road, 3:35 p.m.
Assault, 3000 block of Windemere Court, 6:27 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.