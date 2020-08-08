After hearing concerns from residents over mistakes made during the notification process for a major flood control channel project in Chino Hills, the San Bernardino County Flood Control District has extended the comment period and will host a public workshop to gather input.
The date for the workshop has not been announced but will be held before Aug. 31, when the 30-day public comment period ends.
Out of 92 single-family residences that received notification, 59 addresses contained either the wrong city, zip code, or both, and several addresses were omitted.
The district is proposing an approximately one-mile $18 million project called the Carbon Canyon Channel Flood Control Improvement Project that will replace the undersized existing earthen channel bounded by Peyton Drive to the west, Pipeline Avenue to the east, Eucalyptus Avenue to the north, and Chino Hills Parkway to the south.
The Carbon Canyon Channel is the portion of the Little Chino Creek that has been channelized.
The project is intended to reduce the risk of flooding in a 100-year storm, said county officials.
Edison has a large easement south of the channel intersecting it in two locations.
Impacted residents live on Daisy Drive, Garden Court, Bluebell Drive, Alder Place, Honeysuckle Avenue, and Yellowstone Circle in Chino, at the border of Chino Hills.
Chino Hills Public Works Department employees and city officials met with Kevin Stenson of Daisy Drive and Joanne Genis of Garden Court at the site on July 30 to hear concerns.
County officials met with the residents onsite previous to that meeting.
Mrs. Genis, who did not receive the first notification letter because it was sent to the wrong zip code, said she is concerned about the lack of maintenance, potential loss of wildlife, and what the channel will look like when completed.
The removal of vegetation is a concern because of its impact on wildlife, she said.
Mrs. Genis said she sees egrets, mallards, toads, and killdeer, a bird that lives in the channel behind her back yard.
The 278-page environmental document did not include simulations and she hopes they will be produced at the workshop.
“I’m afraid the Little Chino Creek will look like an unattractive flood channel,” she said.
Mr. Stenson said some of his concerns were addressed this week when county flood control workers installed new straw wattles along the fence pole footings on Daisy.
A chain-linked access road runs the entire length of his street with a 6-foot high berm consisting of loose dirt, rocks and gravel.
Residents who want to give public comments may email nancy.sansonetti@dpw.sbcounty.gov.
The environmental documents can be viewed by visiting https://www.sb county.gov/dpw/public_no tices/public_notices.asp.
Documents related to the project will be posted as they become available, including workshop information at https://cms.sbcounty.gov/dpwpublicnotices.aspex.
