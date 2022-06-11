A program to address hospital and emergency room overcrowding has been implemented throughout San Bernardino County for patients who call 911.
When residents call 911, the dispatch center will determine if the call requires an emergency response. If it is a non-emergency situation the call will be transferred to a nurse who will ask residents a series of questions to designate the type of care needed.
The program called the Emergency Communications Nurse System (ECNS) program was explained to the Chino City Council on Tuesday by Leslie Parham, a nurse with the Chino Valley Fire District. Ms. Parham said the program is designed to free up ambulances and fire crews for emergency situations.
“We have many people who call 911 because they simply don’t know what else to do and sometimes don’t have transportation,” Ms. Parham said.
The program began 18 months ago during the height of COVID-19, Ms. Parham said.
“We’re really trying to get the word out to communities so that they’re not alarmed when they call 911 and are transferred to a nurse,” she said.
Ms. Parham said if a caller dials 911 for a stubbed toe, for example, the call will be transferred to an ECNS nurse to assess the situation. From May 2021 through October 2021, the county received almost 70,000 calls to 911 and 7,649 of those calls were ECNS-eligible calls.
“We were actually able to get those patients to a different location other than an emergency room, but they didn’t need an ambulance to get there.”
