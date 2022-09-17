A 30-year-old Chino man charged with 39 felony counts of insurance fraud and who reportedly collected tens of thousands of dollars in undeserved payouts will next appear in court on Monday, Oct. 3.

Branden Heywood pleaded not guilty to 32 counts of filing false insurance claims, five counts of unlawful use of identifying information, two counts of possessing an assault weapon and one count of forgery, according to San Bernardino County court records.

