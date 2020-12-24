They won’t be performing live this year but students of the Inland Pacific Ballet, which has its studio in Montclair, have put on an enchanting performance of Nutcracker in a digitally streamed video that can be viewed until Saturday, Jan. 2 on a computer, tablet, smart phone, or smart TV.
Six of the girls are residents of the Chino Valley.
The production was filmed in October at the Montclair studio.
Visit ipballet.org, click on “The Nutcracker,” then “Nutcracker Video Streams.”
Cost is $39 per ticket. A video selection link will be sent via email at the beginning of the viewing period.
“Within weeks of shutting our doors in April because of COVID, staff was able to quickly pivot its entire academy to a virtual platform,” said Chino Hills resident Amy Reiland, an academy volunteer.
“Over 300 dancers were able to continue with ballet training, while providing the stability of dance, routine, and connection with friends during a very uncertain and stressful time,” Ms. Reiland said.
“This also allowed us to continue to employ over 28 full time and part-time staff members while so many in the arts community were not as fortunate,” she said.
Typically, the students perform approximately 15 shows between Nov. 30 and Dec. 23 at venues including the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga, Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, and Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College in Claremont.
The Nutcracker is a holiday ballet that tells the story of a young girl named Clara who received a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve.
She sets out on a journey to the Land of the Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets in a fantastic dream with battling mice, dancing snowflakes, waltzing flowers, and the Sugar Plum Fairy.
The studio has been providing “virtual field trips” for school classes via Zoom. Classroom students are taught ballet steps and learn how the Nutcracker was filmed against a green screen, how it was edited, and how rehearsals took place virtually.
Inland Pacific Ballet will hold a 75-minute drive-in movie at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28 at the Fairplex in Pomona, 1101 W. McKinley.
The production features highlights from The Nutcracker filmed with green screen technology performed by apprentices and trainees and a supporting cast from the Inland Pacific Ballet academy.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie screening is at 6:15 p.m.
Cost is $100 per vehicle. Vehicles should enter the Fairplex grounds through Gate 17 on McKinley Avenue.
To purchase tickets, visit ip ballet.org.
