The community is invited to the grand opening of “The Bridge” church 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 29 at 7776 Pine Avenue in Chino.
It is the first church in the Preserve to have its own land and campus, according to church officials.
The festivities will be preceded by a worship service at 10 a.m. Following the festivities, a Spanish service will be held at 1 p.m.
The event will include free food, activities for children, and fun for the entire family.
For every “new visitor” seat that is filled at either the 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. church service, the church will donate $10 towards the balance of school lunch debt for Chino students in the school district.
The Bridge began more than 19 years ago in Corona and in 2007, merged with its “mother church,” the Oaks Community Church on Oaks Avenue, formerly called the Chino Valley Reformed Church which had served the community for 50 years.
Later, the Bridge merged with a Spanish-speaking congregation and in 2012, the Mission Pointe Church joined The Bridge, allowing the acquisition of that church’s property on Pine Avenue.
In 2016, The Bridge sold the Oaks Avenue property to the Bread of Life Christian Church and held a groundbreaking ceremony on the Pine Avenue property in 2018
Information: 627-5500 or visit thebridgechino.org.
