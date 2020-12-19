The City of Chino will host its Chino Cares Challenge food collection drive 9 to 11 a.m. today (Dec. 19) at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave.
Organizers have set a goal of providing dozens of packages to the city’s most vulnerable population, including seniors and individuals who are homeless.
Care packages should include items such as canned goods, water and hygiene products.
Examples are cereal, dry beans, granola bars, trail mix, deodorant, shampoo, and toilet paper.
Financial donations are also accepted.
People wishing to donate may enter the donation line at Central Avenue and D Street.
Turn on D Street, go north on Seventh Street and make an eastbound turn onto C Street.
Head into the parking lot to the Chino Cares Challenge donation site at the Chino Senior Center.
Drivers will exit across Seventh Street onto Pioneer Street.
Donations should be placed in the vehicle’s trunk or back seat so they can be picked up safely according to social distancing guidelines.
Online donations can be made at cityofchino.org/ccc.
