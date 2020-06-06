The Small Business Development Center Orange County-Inland Empire division will host free webinars at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, June 9 and 16 to help restaurants reopen successfully.
Restaurant owners can register for the webinars at https://fullerton.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Bhji92YiTQeTBRg bR32G2Q.
The first webinar covered menu revisions and re-costing, along with employees returning and training.
The first 20 minutes of the webinar will consist of the content presented on various timely topics in response to COVID-19 relevant to the restaurateur.
The other 40 minutes will be dedicated towards questions and concerns, answered by SBDC food industry experts and invited panelists. Information: (800) 616-7232.
