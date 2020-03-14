The Chino Valley school district expelled 24 students in the first semester of the 2019-20 school year, none of them for longer than a year.
Each expelled student is ordered to complete a plan of rehabilitation prior to application for readmission.
A total of 33 students were recommended for expulsion by the district’s expulsion hearing panel and nine of those expulsions were revoked, eight by school principals and one by the school board.
Principals revoked the expulsions of two out of three students who were recommended for expulsion for sexual harassment.
One student received a one-year expulsion for possessing an explosive.
Three students were expelled for two semesters for possessing a knife or other dangerous object of no reasonable use to the pupil.
Others who received expulsions of two semesters or less include seven students for willfully using force or violence against another person; three students for causing or threatening to cause physical injury; one student for intentional harassment, threats or intimidation against school personnel or pupils; and one for causing serious physical injury to another person.
The district’s March 5 report to the school board does not indicate if any of the acts had been against employees or pupils.
Three students were expelled for one year for selling a controlled substance.
Three students were expelled for two semesters for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one student was expelled for the same amount of time under a category that includes possession, sale or being under the influence of an intoxicant of any kind.
Students are not expelled for a first offense for possession of not more than one ounce of marijuana, other than concentrated cannabis, or for having over the counter medication or medication that is prescribed by a doctor for their own use.
