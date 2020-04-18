Badges unveiled Thursday afternoon by the Chino Police Department will be worn for the rest of the year and every February from now on in honor of one of their own.
The five-pointed star emblem badge has been dedicated to Officer Russ Miller, who was struck and killed Feb. 1, 2000 by a drunk driver during a routine traffic stop at 12th Street and Schaefer Avenue, Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
“In recognition of the 20-year anniversary of Officer Miller’s ultimate sacrifice for our community, and to keep his legacy alive within our community, a Russ Miller Memorial badge has been created,” Sgt. Franklin said.
The badge includes an image of Officer Miller, his End of Watch date and the employee's badge number.
Officer Miller worked for Chino Police for 12 years as a patrol officer and was a member of the department’s Mounted Enforcement Team.
“The five-pointed star matches those used on the U.S. flag and I see it as representing Russ’ service to our country in the United States Navy,” Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons said. “My prayer is it will serve as a public reminder to all of us of Officer Russ Miller’s life and service to our great country and community.”
Chief Simmons said it was the department’s goal to honor Officer Miller’s death in 2000, and it started a year later with the annual Run for Russ 5K in downtown Chino. The race is annually held the first Saturday in February.
Organizers originally thought the first year of the race would have a high number of runners, then the numbers would dwindle every year after.
“That has not been the case,” Chief Simmons said. “The run has continued to grow and now 20 years later, we have over 1,000 participants and volunteers involved despite the fact that most never knew Russ and have only heard stories (about him).”
He said the idea for the badge came about late last year when race organizers wanted another way to keep his memory alive.
“At that time, we realized there was only about a dozen Chino Police employees left at the department that personally knew Russ, so we discussed the idea of a memorial badge that we could wear to honor his memory,” Chief Simmons said.
“The idea was approved by our Command Staff and embraced by our personnel who agreed to personally fund the badges by paying for them out of their own pockets.”
The plan was to start wearing the badges on Feb. 1, 2020, but the design was changed several times to make sure it was correct.
“The final badge design came out perfect, Chief Simmons said.
“I believe it honors Russ’ dedication to our law enforcement profession through a traditional western style badge design as well as his commitment to our Mounted Posse by reflecting his cowboy persona.”
