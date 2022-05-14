Following community input from a survey, the Chino City Council selected design components it most favored for the Chino civic center master plan at a workshop on Tuesday where only a handful of residents attended.
Chino spokesperson Vivian Castro said the next steps would involve Gruen Associates to create a design concept based on the preferred components and then determine cost estimates.
A statistically valid survey of 414 households was conducted by mail and followed up with a phone call from January to March. The surveys were available in English, Spanish, and Mandarin. Neelay Bhatt of Pros Consulting said the survey was anonymous and random.
The library, city hall, and the senior center were selected as the top facilities that residents would continue to use a year from now.
When asked how much they would be willing to contribute annually to enhance services and facilities, 41 percent said they wouldn’t want to contribute anything, 31 percent said they would pay up to $49, 50 percent would contribute $50 to $99, 5 percent said they would contribute $100 to $149, and 6 percent would pay $150 to $200.
More than half of respondents said they would pay a half-cent increase in sales tax to enhance services and facilities.
When asked what theme best describes the civic center, survey respondents voted the civic center as a place to conduct business with the city, a small-town atmosphere, and historical tradition as the top themes.
Accessible parks and walking trails, paved trails, shaded picnic areas, and community recreation center, and dog parks were on the high priority list for facility investment.
Alternative one
Alternative one, which has an estimated construction cost of $224 million, features a large outdoor civic plaza, a new city hall along Chino and Central avenues, housing along Fifth and C streets, an extension and opening of Seventh Street, and new mixed-use retail buildings primarily along D Street, Seventh Street, and Central.
Councilman Walt Pocock said he liked that the mixed-use retail would be near the transit center.
Councilmember Karen Comstock said she liked the addition of housing in the downtown area.
Alternative two
Alternative two, which has an estimated construction cost of $223 million, includes a new Public Works Service Center between the transit center and Fifth Street, a remodel of the existing city hall, a new council chambers, and new housing along Ninth and C streets.
Councilmember Comstock said the public works building didn’t blend well with the housing. Mayor Ulloa said the plan was “too congested.”
Alternative three
Alternative three, which has an estimated construction cost of $243.6 million, includes a mixed-use city hall with a café or restaurant, expansions to the Neighborhood Activity Center and the senior center, new housing along Fifth and C streets, and an extension of Seventh Street.
“I like this particular plan, but I think I would move City Hall to the east so that there’s open space,” Mayor Ulloa said.
Consultant Orlando Gonzalez of Gruen Associates said his team will form the final concept master plan with the preferred components based on council’s input.
