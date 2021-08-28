Residents 50 plus are invited to an afternoon of line dancing and lunch from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Participants are encouraged to wear western clothing and cowboy boots. Line dancing instruction will be provided by City of Chino Hills instructor Jimmy Lou.
Lunch will begin at 12:30 p.m. provided by The Habit Burger Grill.
This is a Chino Hills Active Adults 50+ event. Tickets cost $10. All sales are final.
Registration can be made at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, or by visiting chino hills.org/activeadults.
Information: (909) 364-2826.
