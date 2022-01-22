Food distribution today
Food for Life Ministry will give out free groceries from 9 to 11:30 a.m. today (Jan. 22) at First United Reformed Church, 6159 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Residents should bring identification, wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Food for Life distributes groceries from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from its warehouse at 4712 Cheyenne Way, Chino. Families may receive food once a week.
Information: foodforlifemi nistry.org or (909) 627-3663.
Blood drives scheduled
Lifestream will host three blood drives this month in the Chino Valley.
•7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, St. Paul the Apostle Church, 14085 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
•8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
•noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, Chino Hills Government Center, 14000 City Center Drive.
•8:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, Ayala High School, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills. Information: lstream.org.
