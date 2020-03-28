Readers may have noticed that the Champion has changed its banner (at the top of this page) to the Chino Valley Champion. It is a change we've been contemplating for some time, following the example of the school district, chamber of commerce and other organizations that changed their names to reflect not just Chino or Chino Hills, but the entire Chino Valley.
If ever there was a time to be united as a community, it is now.
