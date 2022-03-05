Mask mandates in California schools will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 11, and several parents attending Thursday night’s Chino Valley school district board meeting asked the board why not lift the mandates immediately.
Face coverings will no longer be required for students and staff while indoors on all K-12 campuses, but remain highly recommended, state officials announced Monday.
The lifting of the mandates come nearly two years to the day when the Chino Valley Unified announced it was closing schools to in-person learning because of the coronavirus.
In 55-degree weather Thursday night, parents wrapped in beanies, coats, and blankets addressed the Chino Valley School Board at Buena Vista Continuation School in Chino expressing concern about children who are still being forced to sit outside because they are not wearing masks.
A petition was submitted with 428 signatures asking board member Joe Schaffer to resign.
A carrot was dangled from a string, signs were carried, and American flags were waved.
One weeping parent used Scriptures with divine judgments from the Old Testament against Mr. Schaffer, Christina Gagnier, Don Bridge, and Supt. Norm Enfield.
Twenty-five students and parents were scheduled to speak at the meeting.
“Why wait two weeks,” Chino Hills High student Kendall Hall asked the school board. “Why not now. Are vaccines next?”
Parent Sonjia Shaw, a president of the Parent Advocacy of Chino Valley and outspoken critic of mandates imposed by the school district, said the community has made it “loud and clear” that students need to have a voice.
She announced that she will run for the school board in the November 2022 election. Ms. Shaw lives in the same district as Mr. Schaffer.
Her announcement received a standing ovation.
Crystal Barrett said she’s been coming to school board meetings for a year, and said what she has witnessed has been “insane” regarding mask requirements in schools. She said students refusing to wear a mask inside their classrooms and forced to sit outside to learn is unacceptable.
“Letting them sit outside in extreme weather of heat, cold, wind and rain, it makes me sick to my stomach,” Mrs. Barrett said. “I’m glad the mask mandate will be lifted on the 12th, but why the 12th? Is COVID that smart, that it magically goes away. Let’s have some common sense. We’re done.”
Mr. Schaffer said at recent meetings the district is following California guidelines regarding face coverings in schools and could face lawsuits if it went against the mandates set by the state.
