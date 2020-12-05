Two City of Chino Hills monument signs will be going up in the city, one to replace a demolished sign and the other in the final stages with Caltrans.
The base of a monument has been completed on Chino Hills Parkway at the Diamond Bar border that will replace a monument demolished by a vehicle in 2018.
The river rock base will look the same but will not contain the brass plate with the words “City of Chino Hills” because the previous plate was stolen.
The monument is in an isolated location so instead of the brass plate, it will have a granite-etched face, said maintenance and operations manager Sean O’Connor.
The same metal city logo silhouette will appear on top, he said.
In June, the city council voted to approve a maintenance agreement with Caltrans in advance of a new monument proposed for the center median on Chino Hills Parkway, just west of the 71 Freeway, in the general vicinity of Carl’s Jr.
Caltrans approved the monument proposal in April, acknowledging funding responsibility for construction and maintenance of the monument within the road’s right-of-way, said public works director Daniel Bobadilla.
Prior to the issuance of an encroachment permit, the city is required to enter into a maintenance agreement, he said.
City staff will return to the council at a future date to approve the construction contract.
After being told by Mr. Bobadilla that the monument would cost between $60,000 to $70,000, Councilman Ray Marquez voted against it.
Councilman Peter Rogers said the money for the project is already set aside.
“This has been discussed for a decade or longer,” said Mr. Rogers. “I remember sitting on a bus driving around the city.”
Mr. Rogers was referring to a “bus tour” of the city in 2002 during the development of a community identity plan where the public gave input on locations and design to standardize the appearance of entrance monuments at major access routes to the city.
Mr. Bobadilla said $80,000 has been set aside for the monument in community facilities district 5 funds.
Other monument locations at major gateways to the city are Peyton Drive and the 71 Freeway near the Kaiser Permanente Lab, and on Grand Avenue and the 71 Freeway near the Gateway Village Center.
