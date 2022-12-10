Streets to close for Christmas parade today

The Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair will be held at 9 a.m. today (Dec. 10) beginning on the corner of Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue, heading east on Riverside Drive, south on Central Avenue, and ending at Chino Avenue.
Several streets will close for the event.
•D Street from Sixth Street to Central Avenue (closed 6 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. today).
•Seventh Street from D to C streets (5 a.m. to 6 p.m. today)
•Riverside Drive from Ramona to Central avenues (6 to 11 a.m.)
•Southbound lanes of Central Avenue from Riverside Drive to Chino Avenue (8 a.m. to noon).
•Wright Avenue from Gettysburg to Oceanside Drive (6 a.m. for parade staging area).
•Rhodes Place south of Riverside Drive (6 a.m. for parade staging area).
•Sixth Street from Riverside Drive to B Street (6 a.m. for announcer’s staging area).
•F and G streets from Central Avenue to Fifth Street (6 a.m. through end of parade).
Carnival rides will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the civic center on D Street between Seventh and Sixth streets and a craft fair will be held at the same time in the parking lot where the library and senior center are located.
Family entertainment will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the steps of city hall at Central Avenue and D Street.
The Chino Youth Museum at 13191 Sixth St. will turn into Santa’s Village between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Children will get to meet Santa, play Christmas-themed games, and take part in cookie decorations and ornament crafts.
