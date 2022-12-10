Streets to close for Christmas parade today

The Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair will be held at 9 a.m. today (Dec. 10) beginning on the corner of Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue, heading east on Riverside Drive, south on Central Avenue, and ending at Chino Avenue.

Several streets will close for the event.

