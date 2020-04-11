The Chino Valley school board will consider raising the price of school lunches over the next two years at its meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16 in the board room at the district office, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. The district is proposing to charge $3 for elementary lunches and $3.25 for secondary (junior and senior high schools) lunches in the 2020-21 school year, and $3.25 for elementary and $3.50 for secondary in the 2021-22 school year. School lunches cost $2.75 for elementary students and $3 for secondary students this school year.
The public may attend the meeting, but social distancing and limited seating will be employed to comply with coronavirus guidelines.
The public may email comments on non-agenda and agenda items between 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday, April 16 to boardsecretary@chino.k12.ca.us. The comments will be shared via email with the board prior to the meeting and will be read into the record.
