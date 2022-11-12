Community Theatre to host 2023 season reveal

Gracie Arvizu will play Mrs. Reece in the Chino Community Theatre’s “Farndale…a Christmas Carol” from Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 18.

 Photo by Patty Quiroz

A Season Reveal Open House for 2023 will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., to introduce residents to the upcoming season.

A reception including hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will follow the event.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.