Community Theatre to host 2023 season reveal

A Season Reveal Open House for 2023 will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Chino Community Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., to introduce residents to the upcoming season.
A reception including hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will follow the event.
The 39th season will kick off with the family dramedy, “The Jewtalian” written by local playwrights Daryl Mendelson and Frank Minano. The next play will be the comedy “Fuddy Meers.”
Spring will feature the return of the “3 on the Edge Festival” featuring “Misery,” “Three Days of Rain,” and “The Mercy Seat,” which are plays with adult themes.
The fall production will be the 2008 Pulitzer Prize-winning family tragicomedy “August: Osage County,” and the season will conclude with the holiday comedy “Elf the Musical.”
Also featured at the event will be this year’s holiday production of “Farndale...a Christmas Carol.”
Season ticket subscriptions for 2023 will be available for purchase. An early bird special is being offered until Dec. 31.
The event is free but seating is limited. Make reservations at the Box Office by calling (909) 590-1149.
