Ayala High School’s Ed Acts Global program

Ayala High School’s Ed Acts Global program

 Photo by Michele Ramirez

Ayala High School’s Ed Acts Global program teamed up with the City of Chino Hills, the Boy Scouts and the Ayala High football team to assist at a community member’s front lawn July 19. The group improved the landscape of the lawn with several tasks, including pulling weeds. Volunteers are Ed Acts Global director Fred Ramirez, Cesar Rocha, Izzy Rocha, Matthew Chheng, Thomas Chheng, Nate Lewis, Sydney Reyes, Mikey Lewis, Charlotte Gallagher, Zaara Narwal, Jonathan Rico, Regan Rico, Ethan Livingston and Faith Park. EdActs Global, which is based in Chino Hills, supports students by having them develop leadership skills, having them develop and conduct local and global service projects.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.