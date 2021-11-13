Caltrans will close some lanes of the 60 Freeway between Ramona and Mountain avenues from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Nov. 19 to continue work on the Three Bridges Project to replace the Monte Vista, Pipeline and Benson bridges above the 60 Freeway.
The on-ramp for eastbound Ramona Avenue and the westbound onramps for Central and Mountain avenues may close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Caltrans announced.
Information: (833) 607-9276 or 60swarm.com.
