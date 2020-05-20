Chino police jailed a 21-year-old Fontana man Tuesday afternoon about 12 hours after someone fired a gun into the air after a reported car crash at Schaefer and Pipeline avenues in Chino.
Roberto Flores was arrested at 12:30 p.m. in the 11500 block of Aberdeen Drive in Fontana and booked on $100,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He was booked on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
Officers were called at 12:45 a.m. to Pipeline and Schaefer on a report of a car crash and possible gun shots, she said.
“Investigation revealed several victims in a vehicle were being chased by two other vehicles in the area,” Sgt. Franklin said. “The victim’s vehicle crashed at which time occupants of the two chase vehicles approached with a handgun and robbed the victims at gunpoint.”
She said one the suspects, identified as Mr. Flores, fired a shot into the air.
“No one was injured in the incident,” Sgt. Franklin said.
Using leads, detectives were able to track the suspect to Fontana.
“A weapon matching the description provided by the victims was also recovered,” Sgt. Franklin said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.