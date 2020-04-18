No law enforcement officers or firefighters in Chino or Chino Hills have tested positive for COVID-19 and the leaders of the Chino and Chino Hills police departments said they have not needed to cite any non-essential business owners for staying open in the Chino Valley.
Chino Police Department
No Chino Police officers have needed testing for coronavirus and all officers are continuing to wear proper protective gear when serving the public, Chief Wes Simmons said.
“Our personnel are wearing masks as directed by the County Health Officer,” the chief said. “This is to protect them and the community. If they are responding to a call involving someone who is suspected of having COVID-19, they are wearing full personal protective equipment.”
That includes an N95 mask, goggles, gloves and a disposable outer garment.
After each call, the officer and equipment are decontaminated, Chief Simmons said.
Chino officers have not issued any citations to non-essential business owners for not complying with the Public Health orders to close.
“Our goal is to gain voluntary compliance and I believe social pressure from the community has helped,” Chief Simmons said. “We are asking people to take personal responsibility for their own actions and not to patronize any business they believe may be out of compliance.”
He said Chino Police will not set up checkpoints or stop people who are not wearing any type of face covering, saying most residents are abiding by the county’s order that was announced April 8.
Residents should not call 9-1-1 or the Chino Police Department’s dispatch center to report people not complying with the order.
“We need to keep our dispatch center and our police officers free to respond to critical in-progress crimes and emergencies,” Chief Simmons said. “We are asking people to take personal responsibilities for themselves.”
Chino Hills Police Department
Of the nine San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, none are employed with the Chino Hills Police Department, said Capt. John Walker.
Five of the nine employees have recovered and returned to work, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said this week.
“The Centers for Disease Control has established guidelines on how to recognize the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, as well as how to protect oneself from exposure,” Capt. Walker said. “The Sheriff’s Department has followed these guidelines and implemented additional protocols and procedures. Our goal is to ensure the health and wellbeing of our employees and that of the public.”
Dispatchers are asking specific questions to callers whether they, or someone in their home, is experiencing coronavirus symptoms, and those answers are relayed to deputies in the field.
“That information will be added to the call for service, notifying the deputy that additional procedures are necessary,” Capt. Walker said.
Should a deputy need to transport a suspect with COVID-19 symptoms to jail, there are procedures in place that will ensure the patrol vehicle is decontaminated afterwards.
Capt. Walker said social distancing practices are being conducted at the Chino Hills Police headquarters, including when dealing with a member of the public.
All Chino Hills Police employees are required to wear a face mask, Capt. Walker said, and deputies on bicycles are being deployed on the weekends to “educate those not practicing social distancing, wearing facial coverings or using city parks and trails.”
Chino Hills Police have not cited any non-essential business owners, but said if non-essential businesses are open, there is a process in place to report them to the San Bernardino County Public Health Department.
Chino Valley Fire District
Chino Valley Fire’s firefighters are following Centers for Disease Control guidelines in using personal protective equipment in the field while treating patients by wearing gloves, goggles, an N95 mask and a disposable gown or Tyvek suit, said fire district Chief Tim Shackelford.
“Equipment is appropriately decontaminated after each call,” he said. “Boots and uniforms are decontaminated when personnel return to the fire station.”
He said it has been “a bit challenging” acquiring personal protective equipment and other needed supplies.
Deputy Chief Dave Williams, however, has been working with different vendors to get that equipment to Chino Valley Fire firefighters, Chief Shackelford said.
There have been no reports of any Chino Valley Fire District employee testing positive for COVID-19, the chief added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.