If you want to participate in the Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills boat parade, entries must be submitted by Wednesday, Nov. 24.
The parade, consisting of boats hitched to vehicles, will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, starting at Peyton Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue, traveling north on Peyton, and heading east on Boys Republic Drive.
A mandatory meeting for parade participants will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The Kiwanis Club is also seeking non-boat entries such as bands, equestrians, golf carts and others.
Chino Valley Community Church will host an after-party following the parade including live music, baked goods, warm drinks, and Santa Claus.
The Kiwanis Club will present awards at the after-party for Best Lights, Best Humor/Originality, Most Patriotic, and a Mayor’s Award.
Registration packets with entries may be picked up at the Community Center at 14250 Peyton Drive, the recreation office at City Hall at 14000 City Center Drive or by visiting chinohills.org/boatparade to register online.
For business sponsorships, call Kiwanis Club treasurer Sheran Voigt at (909) 262-5506. Information: (909) 364-2700 or email communityservices@chinohills.org.
