Chino Hills now has two deaths and 59 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to county data released Thursday night.
This time last week, the city had one death and 53 positive cases of the highly contagious virus that attacks the lungs and can shut down major organs.
Chino now has 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and no deaths. On Thursday, April 23, the county reported Chino had 57 cases and one death.
County spokesman David Wert said the cumulative number of reported Chino cases decreased mid-week to 54 and the death was eliminated because some of the persons who tested positive were initially identified on their lab slips as Chino residents, but later it was discovered they were not.
County numbers
This Thursday, there were 2,058 positive cases countywide, which is 10.3 percent of the 19,964 tested so far.
Results from coronavirus tests conducted at Ayala Park in Chino on Friday, April 24 were not included in Thursday's numbers, Mr. Wert said.
This week, there were 93 deaths attributed to the virus, which is 4.5 percent of the reported cases.
The same time last week, there were 1,608 positive cases and 77 deaths countywide.
Other cities
Other confirmed positive cases and deaths in the county as of Thursday evening are: Adelanto 30 cases, 0 deaths; Angelus Oaks 1 case, 0 deaths; Apple Valley 26 cases, 2 deaths; Barstow 9 cases, 2 deaths; Big Bear City 3 cases, 0 deaths; Big Bear Lake 5 cases, 0 deaths; Bloomington 27 cases, 1 death; Blue Jay 3 cases, 0 deaths; Colton 69 cases, 9 deaths; Crestline 6 cases, 1 death; Fontana 245 cases, 7 deaths; Fort Irwin 2 cases, 0 deaths; Grand Terrace 14 cases, 1 death; Hesperia 54 cases, 1 death; Highland 64 cases, 3 deaths; Joshua Tree 15 cases, 2 deaths; Loma Linda 39 cases, 0 deaths; Mentone 12 cases, 0 deaths; Montclair 31 cases, 2 deaths; Morongo Valley 5 cases, 0 deaths; Oak Hills 12 cases, 0 deaths; Ontario 151 cases, 5 deaths; Piñon Hills 3 cases, 0 deaths; Phelan 9 cases, 0 deaths; Rancho Cucamonga 116 cases, 5 deaths; Redlands 101 cases, 7 deaths; Rialto 92 cases, 4 deaths; Rimforest 1 case, 0 deaths, Running Springs 3 cases, 0 deaths; San Bernardino 247 cases, 4 deaths; Twentynine Palms 5 cases, 0 deaths; Upland 90 cases, 7 deaths; Victorville 93 cases, 6 deaths; Wrightwood 1 case, 0 deaths; Yucaipa 177 cases, 21 deaths; Yucca Valley 12 cases, 0 deaths; undetermined locations 167 cases, 1 death.
More testing
San Bernardino County has increased its testing significantly in the last week and is now offering coronavirus tests to anyone 65 or older, as well as healthcare or public safety workers, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms.
