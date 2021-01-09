The Chino Neighborhood House for the last 75 years has been helping families in need in the Chino Valley to enjoy a good Christmas.
Despite COVID-19, this year was no exception.
More than 200 children received toys at the nonprofit organization’s annual holiday party on Dec. 11, which looked a little different this year, but retained the joy and support of the community as in years past.
“Every service club along with countless local businesses throughout the Chino Valley donated to the Christmas party which allowed the Chino Neighborhood House to purchase new scooters and toys for the children, filling in the gap for certain age groups,” President Kevin Cisneroz said.
Toys were provided to children ranging in age from toddler to 12 years old.
“The community came together in its standard Chino Valley way which made the toy giveaway a complete success,” Mr. Cisneroz said.
The organization typically holds its annual Christmas party indoors at the Chino Community Building with more than 500 people receiving a complete meal provided by Papachino’s Grill and Greens.
Mr. Cisneroz said the board of directors and city staff worked together to ensure a safe environment by streamlining the donation pick, reducing volunteers and limiting the number of family members who came to pick up toys.
Papachinos donated lunch for the 12 volunteers working this year.
Mr. Cisneroz said normally 60 volunteers help at the event.
“We gave away brand new Razor scooters to the families this year since they are more universal than bicycles and were able to be passed out faster to safely get people through the line quickly,” Mr. Cisneroz said.
ePac Flexible Packaging in Chino donated hydro-flasks, bluetooth speakers and headphones and the Chino Police Department provided helmets to every child who received a new scooter.
“I was optimistic but also a little concerned about the ability to collect new unwrapped toys since many local businesses, including restaurants which normally collect toys for our nonprofit organization were closed or working from home.”
The Chino Neighborhood House website lists 21 restaurants, businesses and churches that collected the donated toys.
Since 1945, the Chino Neighborhood House since has been assisting low to moderate income families in Chino with groceries and essentials. The organization currently helps approximately 1,200 seniors, adults and children living within the Chino Valley Unified School District boundaries.
Information about donations and services: 628-5608 or chinoneighbor hoodhouse.com.
