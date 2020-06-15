Two inmates at the California Institution for Men in Chino died in the past two days from complications of coronavirus at undisclosed hospitals, becoming the 14th and 15th inmates at the prison to die from the virus since April.
State prison spokeswoman Dana Simas said one inmate died Monday. The other died on Sunday.
“The exact cause of death has not yet been determined,” Ms. Simas said. “For the individual who unfortunately passed way (Monday), next of kin has been notified. Attempts have been made to notify next of kin for the individual who sadly passed on the 14th, but attempts have been unsuccessful. Notification attempts will continue.”
Statewide, 17 inmates have died from complications from coronavirus, the spokeswoman said. An inmate at the California Institution for Women in Chino and one at the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe died last week.
None of the inmates have been identified. Their ages, cities of residences and their medical history are being kept private, Ms. Simas said.
Inmate numbers by prison location
Inmates testing positive for COVID-19 are Chuckawalla Valley State Prison (1,002, 1 recovered); Avenal State Prison (906, 506 recovered); California Institution for Men (801, 270 recovered); California Institution for Women (163, 113 recovered); California State Prison-Los Angeles County (128, 126 recovered); California State Prison-Corcoran (98, 1 recovered); California Rehabilitation Center (46, 0 recovered); California Men’s Colony (11, 10 recovered); Centinela State Prison (9, 2 recovered); Ironwood State Prison (7, 0 recovered); Wasco State Prison (6, 0 recovered); North Kern State Prison (3, 1 recovered); California City Correctional Facility (1, 0 recovered); California State Prison-Solano (1, 0 recovered); Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (1, 1 recovered); Sierra Conservation Center (1, 1 recovered).
Youth inmate tests positive
A youth inmate at a California Department of Justice facility tested positive for coronavirus, Ms. Simas said. The location of the facility and the age of the inmate was not disclosed.
“The individual, who was nearly arrived and in quarantine when tested, is being housed in an out-patient medical housing unit,” Ms. Simas said. “Nine youth who were exposed to the positive youth are also in quarantine and are being observed and will be tested again before being allowed to join the population.”
She added authorities at the youth facility will consult with the county where the youth inmate came from to begin contract tracing.
Staff numbers
Nearly 550 California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and 253 of them have recovered and returned to work.
A total of 78 staff members at California Institution for Men have tested positive since March. Fifty-two have recovered and returned to the facility.
At the California Institution for Women, 16 employees have tested positive. Two have recovered and are back at work.
