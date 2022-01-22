An apartment complex consisting of two “villages” connected with walking paths and bridges with Lake Los Serranos as the prominent feature received approval on Tuesday by the Chino Hills Planning Commission.
The proposed Rancho Cielito will consist of 354 apartments on 48 acres, including the 18-acre lake.
The development will be built at 15303 Country Club Drive, north of Los Serranos Boulevard/Valle Vista Drive and south of the lake at Lake Los Serranos Mobile Home Park.
The project will appear on the Chino Hills City Council agenda on Tuesday to allow the council the option of calling it up for discussion.
The developer is mobile home park owner Jack (Jay) Greening, a longtime landowner in Chino Hills, beginning with his grandfather Paul Greening, who began purchasing property in 1945, including the Rolling Ridge Ranch.
The Greening family also owns Los Serranos Golf Course on which they hope to build a residential development.
Goal of Cielito
The complex would include the east village section of 166 units, accessible on Ramona Avenue with a second entrance on Valle Vista Drive; and the west village containing 188 units on Los Serranos Boulevard.
The apartments will consist of 7 two-story and 7 three-story residential carriage buildings, 10 three-story residential buildings, and two clubhouses.
The internal road linking the villages will be anchored at the two roundabouts circling two mature eucalyptus trees.
A signal will eventually be installed at Bird Farm Road and Ramona Avenue, with the developer’s fair share of the signal cost projected at $51,062.
The developer received approval to increase the building height from 35 feet to 44 feet to screen the mechanical equipment for three elevator towers.
Mr. Greening told the Planning Commission in December that Rancho Cielito was named after the nearby dam.
It is also a term of endearment in Spanish meaning “honey” or “sweetheart.”
“The goal of Rancho Cielito is to create an upscale community that is compatible with our senior community on the north,” he said, referring to the mobile home park.
“To that end, we worked with planners, architects, and engineers to create a project with unusually generous open space and walking trails throughout the community,” he said.
The apartments will feature elevators that will make it a lot easier for seniors and young mothers with children and groceries to get to the second and third floors, Mr. Greening said.
He said the complex will feature a boardwalk and gazebo for outdoor events.
Extensive efforts have been made to preserve and enhance the lake over the years, he said.
Greg Dorst, who lives in the mobile home park, said the project will place the animals and wildlife in jeopardy.
“This is the most unique place in Chino Hills,” he said. “You won’t find wildlife like this in any other area.”
Traffic concerns
Several residents said they were concerned about traffic impacts in the area.
The traffic report calculates 2,591 trips on a daily basis.
Mr. Dorst said a signal at Ramona and Valle Vista will not take care of the traffic issue when the real concern is the intersection of Pipeline Avenue and Los Serranos Boulevard.
The commission engaged in a lively discussion with the traffic consultant about speeding and traffic impacts.
Consultant Richard Baretto of Linscott, Law & Greenspan said a traffic signal is not warranted at Los Serranos Boulevard/Pipeline Avenue.
Commissioner Mike Stover said he was also concerned about the configuration.
“I hope this is not placed in the background until an incident occurs because there will be plenty of people to say I told you so,” he said.
Commissioner Sean Phan said a signal may not have met the criteria to be installed at Los Serranos Boulevard and Pipeline Avenue but he shared the same concerns as the others.
Ellen Gilfy, who also lives in the mobile home park, said she agrees that the curve from Los Serranos Boulevard onto Pipeline is dangerous.
Canada geese
Ms. Gilfy said there are approximately 200 Canada geese at Lake Los Serranos.
Most of them leave during the day to find food at Prado Lake, and fly back to Lake Los Serranos between 4 and 7 p.m. every day. “It’s a beautiful thing to see,” she said.
Ms. Gilfy said approximately 50 Canada geese live at the lake year-round. Environmental hoops
Because of its natural surroundings, the project will have to go through numerous regulatory hoops with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Biological reports required to be submitted by the developer show that there are two vegetation communities considered sensitive: the Fremont Cottonwood Forest and Woodland and California Bulrush Marsh.
The site contains 2 acres of eucalyptus groves, 49 special-status plant species, and 51 special-status wildlife species, according to the reports.
A tree protection, replacement, and mitigation plan must be submitted to the city showing the location of all removed trees, and trees protected in place.
Shoreline trees must be preserved wherever feasible, according to the plan.
Nearly 125 different wildlife species were observed or detected during the biological surveys, with most of these being bird species, including red-tailed hawks, mallards, and the black phoebe.
Nesting habitat for migratory birds is also present on the site including Canada geese, mallards, acorn woodpeckers, and hooded orioles which were all observed over the course of various focused biological surveys.
Double-crested cormorant and great blue heron breeding grounds were observed in eucalyptus trees along the northwest lake shoreline.
Stewardship
Chairman Jerry Blum said Mr. Greening has been a good steward of the property but the development will impact the natural resources of the area.
“I’m a bird lover myself,” said Mr. Blum. “That’s one of the things we love about Chino Hills. We have a bird above the tree in our logo.”
Commissioner Blum said if the project was maximizing on the land with grading that didn’t make sense, he would have had a hard time with it, but the studies have provided many mitigation measures to preserve the wildlife.
“I hope you can get through this project in the next five years Mr. Greening,” he said. “Because it will be an asset and help preserve what we love about Chino Hills.”
Commissioner Sheran Voigt said she is impressed with the project, especially the elevators, which she wished she had in her own home.
“A lot has been done to make this a nice, beautiful place to live,” she said.
Mr. Greening said he heard the concerns about wildlife and he has worked hard to preserve it. “It’s very important to us,” he said.
