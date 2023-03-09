A documented 42-year-old gang member from Chino was jailed March 3 in connection with multiple robberies in Chino and Ontario after a short foot pursuit on Central Avenue.
A loaded handgun was found in the man’s possession, Chino Police Sgt. Ted Olden said.
Lionel Santiago Vega was booked on $525,000 bail on suspicion of possessing of loaded firearm, possession of narcotics and robbery.
He is scheduled to appear in West Valley Superior Court on Monday, March 13, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
Chino police served an arrest warrant at 12:30 p.m. in the 11800 block of Central Avenue on a suspected wanted in robberies that took place in February, Sgt. Olden said.
“During the service of the arrest warrant, Mr. Vegas failed to comply with officers and fled on foot,” Sgt. Olden said. “Mr. Vega ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody.”
Evidence from the robberies was located, he said.
