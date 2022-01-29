Two Riverside County men were jailed Tuesday morning after a car was stolen from the Chino Park and Ride on Chino Avenue and the 71 Freeway and a catalytic converter was taken off a car at a Diamond Bar Park and Ride minutes later.
Nickolas James Machado, 23, of Moreno Valley and Criztian Isaiah Centeno, 21, of Riverside were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Mr. Machado’s bail was set at $100,000 on charges of conspiracy, child endangerment and forgery for vehicle registration certificates or license plates, jail records show.
Mr. Centeno was booked on suspicion of grand theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and an outstanding warrant, records indicate.
Analysts inside the Chino Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center were monitoring the City of Chino Park and Ride at 3321 Chino Avenue, around 11:15 a.m. on the east side of the 71 Freeway, seeing two people inside enter the parking lot.
“As the information was being dispatched to officers, one of the suspects entered a parked car and stole it,” Chino police said in a statement.
The drivers inside the two cars then drove onto the northbound 71 Freeway, police said.
As Chino officers went to the park and ride, officers inside an Ontario Police Department helicopter were monitoring the police radio traffic and were able to spot the cars getting on the freeway.
The cars were tracked to the westbound 60 Freeway where the drivers were spotted exiting the Diamond Bar Boulevard offramp, stopping at the Diamond Bar Park and Ride at 100 W. Diamond Bar Boulevard.
One of the suspects was then seen stealing a catalytic converter from a parked car, police said.
As officers inside the helicopter continued to watch and relay information to officers, Chino officers and deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Walnut Station arrived and arrested both men, police said.
“The stolen vehicle and catalytic converter were recovered and returned to their owners,” police said.
Catalytic converter etching event today
(Jan. 29)
A catalytic converter etching event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon for a cash-only fee of $20 at Precision Sound on the northeast corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue where Smart & Final is located.
The event is hosted by the City of Chino Hills and the Chino Hills Police Department in response to the rise in catalytic converter thefts.
License plate numbers or a portion of the vehicle identification number will be engraved onto the catalytic converter.
The exhaust emission control devices are melted down to extract the valuable metals and thieves can receive an average of $75 to $150 per converter from metal recyclers.
They can be stolen from a vehicle in 15 minutes or less.
Information: Chino Hills Police Department, (909) 364-2000 or visit chino hills.org/vehiclesafety.
‘Etch and Catch’
in Chino
Anyone who lives or works in Chino can have their license plate numbers etched on their cataytic converters for free at six businesses in the city, Chino police announced this week.
“Our goal is to deter potential thieves looking to steal catalytic converters,” police said in a statement. “If your catalytic converter is stolen and recovered, law enforcement will be able to trace the converter based on the markings.”
Etchings will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis by making an appointment at:
•R&R Auto and Marine 14935 La Palma Drive (909) 597-4411;
•Auto Technik Carcare, 5260 Las Flores Drive (909) 902-6615);
•A-1 Auto Expert, 14580 Central Ave. (909) 393-0777;
•Chino Valley Muffler and Performance, 5195 G St. (909) 627-2708;
•Chino Tire and Muffler, 13552 Central Ave. Unit C (909) 328-7115;
•The Care Shop, 5216 Bell Ct. (909) 364-0444.
