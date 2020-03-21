Chino resident Lorelai Carney placed first in the girls’ 14-18 Novice Platform and 3-meter Board Diving competitions last month at the 2020 Raincross Invitational Diving Meet at Riverside Community College.
The Ayala High junior is a member of the Riverside Elite Diving Team, which consists of 26 members trained by former professional diver Jimmy Adams, who is the interim diving coach at the University of Redlands.
More than 235 divers competed at this year’s event, coming from Southern California, Arizona and Mexico. Lorelai has been diving for four years after a stint in gymnastics. At Ayala, she is a member of the varsity cheer team, swim team and is a third-year student in American Sign Language.
Riverside Elite Diving is expected to host the USA Diving Region 12 Championships, starting April 22 at the Riverside Aquatics Center at Riverside Community College.
If the event is not cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, more than 400 divers from across the western United States will compete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.