Southern California Edison (SCE) customers experiencing financial difficulty because of the COVID-19 crisis can expect to receive a credit on their electric bills a few months early, according to a new California Public Utilities Commission decision.
Because of the pandemic, the October climate dividend credit of about $37 per residential customer will be paid early and split evenly over bills starting as early as May 12-June 10 and June 23-July 23 as a result of the Commission’s ruling.
The credit will reduce electric bills by about $18.50 a month. This is in addition to the $37 credit residential customers are already receiving in April.
Other programs available to SCE customers struggling to pay electric bills during the economic fallout of the virus include:
●The Energy Assistance Fund at https://www.sce.com/residential/assistance/energy-assistance-fund.
●California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) or Family Electric Rate As sistance at https://www.sce.com/residential/assistance/care-fera
●Suspension of service disconnections for nonpayment, waiving late fees. For information, visit sce.com/billhelp.
●Rate Comparison Tool. SCE offers several Time-of-Use rates that offer lower rates during daytime hours when people are staying at home. Visit sce.com/rateplantool.
●Budget Assistant. Customers may sign up for alerts if their next bill is expected to exceed their spending goal, using SCE’s Budget Assistant tool at sce.com/budgetassistant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.