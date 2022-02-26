Chino Hills Community Park rainbow
Photo by Tanner Thompson

A rainbow appears over Chino Hills Community Park late Tuesday afternoon as players from the Chino Hills Prospects travel baseball team go on a hike for a team exercise. The Chino Valley received .25-inch of rain Tuesday, according to chinohillsweather.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.