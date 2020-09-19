The hot food vendors are back at the Chino Hills Farmers Market each Wednesday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Shoppes at Chino Hills at Grand Avenue and Boys Republic Drive.
The vendors are selling tamales, tacos and pupusas, a Salvadoran dish made of corncake stuffed with fillings such as beef, beans, cheese or pork.
Also available: fresh bread, produce, fruit, cold-pressed juice, roasted nuts, salsa, dog treats, pastries, jerky, honey and more.
Heritage Farmers Market said the event has been “wonderfully attended.”
