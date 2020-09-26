'No on 16' protest in Chino Hills

More than 500 participants gathered at Chino Hills City Hall Saturday, Sept. 19 to oppose Prop. 16, hear speeches and decorate their cars with flags and signs before setting out on city streets.
Participant Vivian Wu of Chino Hills said the community worked to make people aware of the proposition which she said is racist.
Prop. 16 would repeal Prop. 209, a state constitutional amendment passed by voters in 1996 that bans affirmative action in race-based or sex-based preferences in public hiring decisions.
More than 300 vehicles paraded on Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, Ms. Wu said.
Chino Valley speakers included Mike Cargile, candidate for Congressional District 39 that includes Chino; Juan-Carlos Parra, candidate for the Chino Valley Fire Board; and Sabir Taqi, candidate for Chino Hills City Council District 3.
According to the California Official Voting Information Guide, a yes vote means state and local entities could consider race, sex, ethnicity, and national origin in public education, public employment, and public contracting. A no vote means the current ban on consideration of race, sex, ethnicity, and national origin in public education, employment, and contracting would remain in effect.
