Heights Christian Schools students in Chino Hills assembled 289 Christmas gift boxes for at-risk children filled with school supplies, clothes, toys and items to be distributed through Operation Christmas Child. Some students included personalized notes, photos of themselves and their addresses where they can be reached by mail. “We were thrilled with the spirit of our students, who put their faith into action to help those who are less fortunate,” said Principal Randall Long. “We had a goal of 230 boxes and collected 289.” The students enjoyed a carnival that included games, popcorn, cotton candy, balloons and plenty of smiles for surpassing their goal.

