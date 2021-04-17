In the wetlands
IEUA General Manager Shivaji Deshmukh said this year’s event is online but still serves as the ultimate “Go Green” information package for participants to explore resources and services available to them and to learn about the environment and natural resources.
The agency is partnering with the City of Chino to host activities throughout Earth Week from Sunday, April 18 to Saturday, April 24.
Mr. Deshmukh said visitors will have the opportunity to virtually explore the Chino Creek Wetlands and Educational Park through an interactive and immersive platform as they take part in educational activities, navigate through resources provided by external vendors, learn about environmental resources and how to protect them, enjoy an environmental show, and participate in opportunities to receive free giveaways.
The Chino Creek Wetlands consist of 22 acres on El Prado Road and Kimball Avenue featuring native plants, trees, and ponds supplied with treated water from the IEUA which has its headquarters adjacent to the wetlands.
The wetlands are open to the public to visit anytime.
Students and the public will learn about water resources, how compost benefits the soil, the diversity and importance of the region’s habitat including virtual wildlife encounters and native plant life, and the importance of proper recycling.
Participants will be able to visit the cheeseburger booth to learn how much water it takes to make a cheeseburger, explore the water cycle booth to understand how and where water travels, watch a puppet show hosted by Wally the Water Drop and Owlie the Owl to learn about watersheds, and “drop by” vendor booths for animal encounters. To register, visit ieua.org/events/2021-virtual-earth-week.
Chino Hills
Mayor Brian Johsz called for the city’s first Neighborhood Cleanup Day in conjunction with Earth Day and Arbor Day from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24 to give residents an opportunity to lend a helping hand while having fun with their families and teaching children the importance of respecting the environment.
Residents are being asked to clean up litter and debris in their neighborhood on sidewalks, trails, open space, and parks.
Registration is required to receive a free cleaning supply kit and learn about drop-off locations for filled trash bags.
The cleaning kits will include trash bags, disposable gloves, a trash picker, hand sanitizer, and water.
Cleaning supply kits can be picked up from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22 or on the day of the event from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at Pinehurst Park on Park Drive off Butterfield Ranch Road or the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Residents may dispose of the trash bags at designated drop-off locations the day of the event.
Chino
In addition to the partnership with the IEUA during Earth Week, the City of Chino will host a residential community cleanup from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at 13793 Redwood St. to dispose of green waste, concrete, brick, scrap metal, furniture, appliances, electronics, unwanted tires, and dirt.
Proof of Chino residency is required. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing maintained.
On the same day and the same hours, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, a household hazardous waste drop-off event will be held at the city’s Public Works Service Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave.
Chino Valley Fire will host a free sharps waste collection event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the training center at 5092 Schaefer Avenue.
The City of Chino has also partnered with Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman to host a free document shredding event from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. or until the truck is full on Saturday, May 1 at Chino City Hall, 13260 Central Ave.
Face coverings must be worn.
Documents are limited to three standard filing boxes per vehicle. CDs, DVDs, binders, plastics, and X-rays will not be allowed.
Chino Hills State Park
An Earth Day event scheduled for today (April 10) at the Chino Hills State Park has been delayed to 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24 to avoid the high volume of visitors due to the wildflower blooms.
Samantha Joseph of the California State Parks Foundation said volunteers will gather at the State Park to help with weed abatement following the large number of weeds that sprung up after the Blue Ridge Fire in October.
Volunteers will also provide cleanup and removal of non-native plants.
California State Parks Foundation has annually mobilized volunteers to complete critical projects in state parks in celebration of Earth Day for more than 20 years, Ms. Johnson said.
The event has limited spots for volunteers because of social distance protocols but several openings are still available.
To register, visit calparks.org/volunteer.
