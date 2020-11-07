A 28-year-old Riverside man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Oct. 23 for conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in the Inland Empire and supplying rifles that were later used in the December 2015 mass shooting in San Bernardino that left 14 people dead.
Enrique Marquez pleaded guilty to the charges in 2017, and in a plea agreement admitted that he conspired with Syed Rizwan Farook to attack Riverside City College and commuter traffic on the 91 Freeway in Riverside, but likely did not go through with their plan to close the freeway and walk among the cars to kill motorists because of the arrest of four men at an apartment complex in the 12300 block of Marshall Avenue in Chino in December 2012, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.
Those men — Arifeen David Gojali of Riverside, Ralph Deleon of Ontario, Miguel Alejandro Santana Vidriales of Riverside and Sohiel Omar Kabir of Pomona — were charged and convicted of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists overseas and planning to join al Qaeda and the Taliban in Afghanistan to kill Americans, according to the FBI.
Three of the four men arrested in Chino had made plans over the course of several months, including an Oct. 11, 2012, meeting in Chino where an FBI informant and Mr. Deleon discussed a Skype conversation that took place among Mr. Deleon, Mr. Vidriales and Mr. Kabir that day.
The men also met Nov. 2, 2012, and again 11 days later, both times in Chino.
During the Nov. 13 meeting, Mr. Deleon used a laptop computer with an internet connection to search for flights from Mexico City to Dubai. He also filled out his passport application inside the Chino apartment, the FBI said.
Three days later, more than a dozen FBI agents swarmed the men’s car as they were leaving the Chino apartment complex and arrested them without incident.
Two of the men, Mr. Kabir and Mr. Deleon, received 25-year sentences. Mr. Vidriales was given a 10-year sentence and Mr. Gojali was sentenced to five years.
San Bernardino shooters Farook and his wife Tafsheen Malik used rifles to gun down San Bernardino County Health Department employees attending a Dec. 2, 2015 party at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino.
Mr. Farook worked as a health inspector for the department.
He and his wife died a couple hours after the shootings, following a gun battle with police about two miles away.
Mr. Farook’s mother, Raifa Farook, 67, of Corona, pleaded guilty in March to a federal criminal charge of intending to impede the criminal investigation by shredding a map Mr. Farook made in connection with the San Bernardino attack.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, Nov. 16.
