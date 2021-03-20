Chino Hills native Nicole Freeman will be introduced at next Tuesday’s city council meeting as the new public information officer for the City of Chino Hills.
She will replace longtime public information officer Denise Cattern who is retiring after almost 33 years.
Ms. Freeman will be part of the community relations division and will play a key role in the city’s communications and outreach program.
She will also serve as the primary liaison with media organizations and will represent the city at community meetings and events.
She is no stranger to the City of Chino Hills, having worked as a recreation leader, recreation specialist, and permit technician 1 and 2 in the community development department where she assisted the public with residential and commercial development and private home improvements at the building and safety counter.
Previous to her employment with the city, she was a teen volunteer in the Chino Hills summer day camp program for three years as a “volunteen.”
“Nicole knows the city well and will be a great addition to our community relations team,” said city manager Ben Montgomery. “She understands the importance of building strong relationships with our community partners and will continue our ongoing commitment to engage and inform the community about city projects, programs, services, and events.”
Ms. Freeman worked for two and a half years as a public relations and marketing coordinator leading strategic communication and media outreach programs on behalf of local government agencies, nonprofits, and retail destinations such as Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and the City of Santa Monica.
Ms. Freeman attended Butterfield Ranch Elementary School, Townsend Junior High, and Chino Hills High School.
She graduated from Cal State University, Fullerton where she received a bachelor of arts degree in communications, with a concentration in public relations.
