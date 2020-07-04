Soroptimist board of directors named for 2020-21
Submitted photo

Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc. announced its Board of Directors for 2020-21. Pictured are (left to right) Donna Young, director; Paula Cheatham, vice president; Karen Haughey, president; Connie Schofield, director-at-large; Janice Jimenez, secretary; and Yvonne Rodriguez Lawson, treasurer. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.