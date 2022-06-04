The Chino Hills Planning Commission will consider a request from Holiday Inn Express, under construction on Pomona Rincon Road in Chino Hills, to sell on-site beer and wine to guests from noon to 10 p.m.
The commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The sales would occur in a small convenience market at the reception desk in the main lobby, along with snacks, candy, and toiletry items.
The commission will also hear a presentation on the capital improvement project (CIP) budget for fiscal year 2022-23 that includes 72 projects valued at $59 million. Some of the ongoing projects listed in the CIP budget: a $1.8 million citywide utility control system to ensure all sewer and water facilities communicate to the central location at the city yard; a $510,000 project to widen Carbon Canyon Road just south of Chino Hills Parkway; a $1.5 million saddle project to replace deteriorating water service connectors; $2 million for Eucalyptus Avenue storm drain improvements; and $1.2 million for the street improvement program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.