Chino Hills resident Luis Esparza told the council during Tuesday’s online meeting that the city is “sitting back” and allowing hundreds of people to protest on city streets during the coronavirus pandemic while restricting churches, restaurants and businesses.
He was referring to a gathering of approximately 400 people on Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive June 6 and other protests during the week and last weekend.
Mayor Art Bennett said he did not want the Chino Hills Police Department to be put in a position of being confrontational over social distancing because it could escalate the situation.
Councilman Peter Rogers said he agreed confrontation could lead to other issues. He said everybody was wearing masks during the two protests he attended. Councilman Ray Marquez said he also observed the masks and commended the protestors as “homegrown kids” who had a passion.
City attorney Mark Hensley, after being asked by the mayor for input, said Chino Hills is asking churches and businesses to adhere to restrictions put in place by the state, through the county.
Protests occur spontaneously, to some extent, and are not sanctioned events, he said.
Although protests do not fit well into a pandemic and raises risks, Mr. Hensley said he did not think it would be practical or wise for police to intervene over social distancing.
