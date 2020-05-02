Burglary tools, drugs packaged for sale and other drug materials were found inside a car after a traffic stop Tuesday night in Chino Hills, leading to the arrest of a 26-year-old man.
Joseph Hector Hernandez, a Chino Hills resident, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of possession of drugs for sale and possession of burglary tools.
Mr. Hernandez was arrested at 11:41 p.m. and released on $0 bail at 9:56 a.m. Wednesday because of California’s Emergency Bail Schedule that allows most misdemeanor and felony arrestees to be released after being booked because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Chino Hills Police.
A deputy stopped the driver of a car for a vehicle code violation at Pipeline and Eucalyptus avenues.
“Multiple other items indicative of the sale of narcotics were located,” Deputy E. Cuesta said.
