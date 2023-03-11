A wild and dangerous police pursuit that began in Chino, involved a carjacking in Corona, and gunshots being fired by the suspect and officers, came to an end in Harbor City after the suspect crashed the stolen pickup truck into a light pole.

Benjamin Gonzalez, a Los Angeles County resident with an extensive criminal history, was arrested by Corona Police and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies after he was tackled during a short foot pursuit.

