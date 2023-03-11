A wild and dangerous police pursuit that began in Chino, involved a carjacking in Corona, and gunshots being fired by the suspect and officers, came to an end in Harbor City after the suspect crashed the stolen pickup truck into a light pole.
Benjamin Gonzalez, a Los Angeles County resident with an extensive criminal history, was arrested by Corona Police and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies after he was tackled during a short foot pursuit.
The suspect was injured by the gunfire and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Corona Police Sgt. Jason Waldon.
He pleaded not guilty Wednesday and remains in custody on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside on suspicion of attempted murder, carjacking, assault with a firearm and felony evading, according to Riverside County jail records.
Chino police were called around 2:20 p.m. about a reckless driver at Kimball and Euclid avenues and pursued a suspect to the Prado Park area of Pine and Euclid before pulling back its officers, Sgt. Ted Olden said.
Officers inside an Ontario Police helicopter tracked the suspect to Corona where Corona Police spotted the wanted vehicle and tried to stop the driver on Ontario Avenue, Sgt. Waldon said. The driver fled at high speed.
“Due to the suspect’s dangerous driving and traffic conditions, officers did not pursue the vehicle,” the sergeant said.
Riverside Police officers inside their helicopter saw the suspect drive to a Shell Gas Station at 1550 E. Ontario Ave. in Corona, and walk into the food mart, Sgt. Waldon said.
After walking out of the food mart, the man carjacked a 37-year-old Corona resident’s pickup truck and fired at least one round from a gun, he said. The victim was not injured.
Officers from Corona pursued the suspect into Orange and Los Angeles counties where the suspect could be seen leaning out the driver’s side window and fired at officers.
The chase ended on 252nd Street in the Harbor City area of Los Angeles where the truck collided into the light pole.
Sgt. Waldon said the Corona Police Department’s Critical Incident Team is conducting the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.