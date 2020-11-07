Country road advice
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

A woman walks along English Road with a stroller, a common sight on the rural road surrounded by horse ranches. The pandemic has drawn more walkers and hikers, prompting a series of signs on telephone poles advising residents to be careful. “Cars all have the right-of-way so stay out of the road, please do wear reflective gear and respect the traffic code. We want you to be very safe and come another day, to walk along the ranch road and on English Road to play.”

