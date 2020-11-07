Country road advice

A woman walks along English Road with a stroller, a common sight on the rural road surrounded by horse ranches. The pandemic has drawn more walkers and hikers, prompting a series of signs on telephone poles advising residents to be careful. “Cars all have the right-of-way so stay out of the road, please do wear reflective gear and respect the traffic code. We want you to be very safe and come another day, to walk along the ranch road and on English Road to play.”
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chino woman, Chino Hills man among three arrested after CHP investigators seize $800,000 in stolen merchandise
- 27th inmate dies from complications of COVID-19 at California Institution for Men in Chino
- More than half of Chino Hills State Park burned
- Three men arrested after drugs sold from hotel in Chino Hills
- Sand, sandbags available at two fire stations in Chino Hills; heavy rain expected Saturday and Sunday
- Burn areas in Chino Hills could face mudslides with expected rain this weekend
- One-hour protest today at Grand/Peyton in Chino Hills
- Chino Neighborhood House to collect turkey and ham donations; unwrapped toys and sports equipment
- 'Blue Ridge Fire' burns 14,334 acres
- Wild winds wreak havoc on Chino Valley
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.