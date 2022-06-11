“No Turn on Red” sign
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

A “No Turn on Red” sign above the traffic signal plate on Beverly Glen Road and Peyton Drive in Chino Hills will eventually be replaced with a larger sign for better visibility. There are two such signs located at the intersection and another one approximately 120 feet south of the intersection.  The signs were installed in 2021 at the recommendation of the city’s Traffic Safety Committee to prevent vehicles from blocking the intersection when attempting to reach the Costco Gas Station. A “Do Not Block Intersection” sign was also installed at the intersection for southbound traffic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.