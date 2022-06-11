A “No Turn on Red” sign above the traffic signal plate on Beverly Glen Road and Peyton Drive in Chino Hills will eventually be replaced with a larger sign for better visibility. There are two such signs located at the intersection and another one approximately 120 feet south of the intersection. The signs were installed in 2021 at the recommendation of the city’s Traffic Safety Committee to prevent vehicles from blocking the intersection when attempting to reach the Costco Gas Station. A “Do Not Block Intersection” sign was also installed at the intersection for southbound traffic.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mom cherishes every moment with her daughter
- Champion staff wins three California Journalism Awards
- Tuesday’s primary ballot enough to make heads spin
- Mayor Marquez celebrates his home of 40 years—Chino Hills
- Chino Hills offers one stop location for water rebates
- Chino Hills enacts Stage III water alert
- Chino police seize hundreds of suspected stolen catalytic converters from locations in Riverside County, three men arrested
- Catalytic converter thefts net three arrests
- Measure Y passes, more election results
- Don't sue MVWD
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
e-Edition Only - $39.00 Year
This is the exact replica of our weekly printed paper.
Great for searching archives!
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.