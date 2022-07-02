After almost five years of stops and starts, the Chino Hills City Council on Tuesday awarded a $12.5 million contract to Garney Pacific, Inc., of Tracy, California to construct a treatment plant on Boys Republic property to remove a chemical known as 1,2,3-TCP from the city’s groundwater supply.
In addition to the construction contract, the council authorized an agreement with Butier Engineering, Inc. of Tustin for $1,161,380 for construction management and inspection services.
The total estimated cost for the project is $18 million, including engineering design services from Hazen and Sawyer, purchase of Boys Republic land, contingencies, and staff time.
The plant has been needed since December 2017 when the city had to shut down all its wells after the State of California established a new contamination level for 1,2,3-TCP at five parts per trillion.
TCP is a manufactured chemical that has been used as an industrial solvent and as a cleaning and degreasing agent, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which classifies it as “likely to be carcinogenic to humans.”
The city has been paying more than $1 million a year to purchase water since the wells have been offline.
The cost for construction, estimated just a few years ago at $5 million, has more than doubled.
Increases in construction, labor, supplies, and other costs have contributed to the increase, according to city reports.
The filtration system, known as “granular activated carbon,” works like a Brita filter, running water through filters to remove the chemical, said city officials.
The filters will be removed and replaced by a certified supplier that will either regenerate or demolish the filters in accordance with state guidelines.
The plant will be built on less than half an acre of land on Boys Republic property adjacent to the booster station on Eucalyptus Avenue, west of the fire station at the 71 Freeway.
All city wells pump to this booster station. From there, water is pumped into the distribution system.
In April, the council rejected all bids for the construction of the plant when one of the bidders claimed that the lowest bidder, W.M. Lyles Company, with a bid of $11,124,000, proposed manufacturers that did not meet the project specification requirements.
City staff worked with its engineering design consultant to refine the specifications to remove ambiguities.
In May, five bids were received for the project from the following contractors: Garney Pacific (lowest bidder), Pacific Hydrotech Corporation, Canyon Springs Enterprises, R.C. Foster Corporation, and MMC, Inc.
Robert Bowcock, of Integrated Resource Management in Claremont, asked the council to rebid the project because of concerns about the city’s specification requirements.
