Child pornography charge filed against former City of Chino Hills employee

A former City of Chino Hills employee arrested in June on suspicion of possessing child pornography was arrested at his home in Pomona on Tuesday, a day after criminal charges were filed by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office.
Christopher Daniel Eddy was booked on $50,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga after he was taken into custody by Chino Hills Police at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday.
He was released from custody at 5:18 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
A court date has not been scheduled.
The 46-year-old former emergency services analyst for the City of Chino Hills was arrested June 24 at Chino Hills City Hall and was released the next day after posting $25,000 bail, records showed.
Mr. Eddy was placed on administrative leave after his arrest.
He no longer works for the city, Chino Hills spokeswoman Nicole Freeman said Thursday.
Chino Hills police said in June that Mr. Eddy was the subject of an investigation by Chino Hills Police Department and the San Bernardino County Specialized Investigations Division’s Crimes Against Children’s Detail after investigators learned child pornography was being distributed in Chino Hills and Pomona electronically and that it was being associated with the suspect.
The case was been forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office, which filed one count of possessing or control of child pornography, Chino Hills police said.
Mr. Eddy was hired by the City of Chino Hills in June 2019 and is a certified state instructor in emergency management, an American Red Cross instructor and a community emergency response team instructor.
