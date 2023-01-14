Child pornography charge filed against former City of Chino Hills employee

A former City of Chino Hills employee arrested in June on suspicion of possessing  child pornography was arrested at his home in Pomona on Tuesday, a day after criminal charges were filed by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office.

Christopher Daniel Eddy was booked on $50,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga after he was taken into custody by Chino Hills Police at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday.

